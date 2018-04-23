2 dead after townhouse fire in Mississauga

A man and a woman in their 50s are dead following a townhouse fire in Mississauga.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence on South Millway near Burnhamthorpe Road and Erin Mills Parkway.

“Crews encountered heavy fire in front of the townhouse,” Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett said. “They had to knock the fire down to get entire into the townhouse.”

Beckett said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to her injuries. Both were found on the first floor.

Fire officials said the two-alarm blaze started inside the garage of the townhouse and quickly spread throughout the home.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Currently on scene of house fire with heavy damage and two patients found with no vitals. Two pts were being actively resuscitated. One has been transported. One has been pronounced. @SupLSaindonPRPS on scene with @SupSzymanski who has media lines for further info later on. pic.twitter.com/xbYgo0x4QO — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) April 23, 2018