2 dead after townhouse fire in Mississauga
A man and a woman in their 50s are dead following a townhouse fire in Mississauga.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence on South Millway near Burnhamthorpe Road and Erin Mills Parkway.
“Crews encountered heavy fire in front of the townhouse,” Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett said. “They had to knock the fire down to get entire into the townhouse.”
Beckett said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to her injuries. Both were found on the first floor.
Fire officials said the two-alarm blaze started inside the garage of the townhouse and quickly spread throughout the home.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.