Elderly woman dies after house fire in Mississauga

An elderly woman has died in hospital after being pulled from a house fire in Mississauga on Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police told AM640 they received the call just after 8:10 p.m., to a two-storey detached residential house on Galloway Crescent, in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Mavis Road.

A 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital without vital signs and has since been pronounced dead.

“Investigators remain on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire,” said Const. Harinder Sohi.

In Relation to #Fire call at GALLOWAY CR #Mississauga, Female being transported to local hospital. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 14, 2017

Police said there were some other people inside the house at the time, although no one else was injured.

“There were two other residents that were upstairs and there were some basement tenants also.”

The investigation is still in its early stages and a cost estimate from the blaze has not yet been determined.