Canada
February 8, 2018 6:44 am

1 dead after house fire in Mississauga

By Web Producer  Global News

Firefighters battle a house fire in Mississauga on Feb. 8, 2018.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

One person is dead following a house fire in Mississauga Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police said the fire broke out just before 10 p.m. in the area of Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West.

Authorities said one person was located inside the residence.

There’s no word yet on the age and gender of the victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Fire
House Fire
house fire Mississauga
Lakeshore Road West
Lorne Park Road
Mississauga
Peel Region

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News