1 dead after house fire in Mississauga
One person is dead following a house fire in Mississauga Wednesday night.
Peel Regional Police said the fire broke out just before 10 p.m. in the area of Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West.
Authorities said one person was located inside the residence.
There’s no word yet on the age and gender of the victim.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
