Fake Emergency Alert Osborne Village
April 23, 2018 12:25 am
Updated: April 23, 2018 12:42 am

Unfounded nuclear attack warning shocks Osborne Village

Kim Lawson By

Police responded to calls from Osborne Village residents about an unfounded warning being broadcast over a speaker in the area.

Jon Lovlin/Global News
A A

Some residents in Osborne Village were startled Sunday evening to hear what sounded like an emergency alert being broadcast over a loudspeaker.

The alert warned of an imminent nuclear missile threat to Canada.

Global News has received no official communication about a threat or a missile attack at any of our newsrooms across Canada. The warning was only heard in a small part of the city.

In audio recorded in the area, you can hear a loud siren, then a robotic-sounding voice warning of six nuclear missiles headed towards Canada and the United States. It warns Canadian residents to seek shelter underground, to stay away from windows and to tune in to local media.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking on all stations shortly,” it says.

Jon Lovlin, managing editor of Global News Winnipeg, heard the warning outside shortly after 9 pm. He says people listening on their balconies called police, who arrived quickly.

Again, Global News has received no communication about any sort of threat. We are still investigating the source of the audio.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fake Emergency Alert Osborne Village
Fake Missile Attack Warning Osborne Village
Fake Nuclear Missile Attack Alert Winnipeg
Unfounded Nuclear Missile Attack Warning Winnipeg
Unfounded Osborne Village Emergency Alert
Winnipeg Emergency Alert Fake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News