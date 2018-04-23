Unfounded nuclear attack warning shocks Osborne Village

Some residents in Osborne Village were startled Sunday evening to hear what sounded like an emergency alert being broadcast over a loudspeaker.

The alert warned of an imminent nuclear missile threat to Canada.

Global News has received no official communication about a threat or a missile attack at any of our newsrooms across Canada. The warning was only heard in a small part of the city.

In audio recorded in the area, you can hear a loud siren, then a robotic-sounding voice warning of six nuclear missiles headed towards Canada and the United States. It warns Canadian residents to seek shelter underground, to stay away from windows and to tune in to local media.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking on all stations shortly,” it says.

Jon Lovlin, managing editor of Global News Winnipeg, heard the warning outside shortly after 9 pm. He says people listening on their balconies called police, who arrived quickly.

Again, Global News has received no communication about any sort of threat. We are still investigating the source of the audio.