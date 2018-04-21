Jets win game 5; fans erupt at Whiteout Street Party

For the first time in nearly three decades, a Winnipeg NHL team is advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, promoting a loud roar from fans at Whiteout Street Party.

Winnipeg police briefly closed Portage and Main to traffic as fans made their way to the intersection to celebrate.

Jets fan Terry Turbo remembers when Winnipeg last won a playoff series in 1987.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “This is the year and we’re all here to celebrate.”

The Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-0 on Friday, winning the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Friday’s Whiteout Street Party was the biggest one yet, with a capacity of 15,000, which is about how many people were inside Bell MTS Place.

“It was amazing. The atmosphere was fantastic,” Sue Rodrigues said of the party.

The party zone capacity was previously increased from 6,000 for Game 1, to 10,000 people for Game 2, and a family-friendly, alcohol-free zone was added behind the Millennium Library.

Earlier this week, organizers said they were considering opening the arena to fans for road playoff games.

Fan Sheldon Bayer believes there will many more parties to come.

“We’re going all the way, right to the cup, Winnipeg style,” he said.