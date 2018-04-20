Whiteout Way tops the list in poll for Winnipeg street party nickname
Just in time for Game 5 of the Jets vs. Wild playoff series, the numbers are in.
And the winner is… Whiteout Way
Global News put up an online poll inviting suggestions for a nickname for the new Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party.
A total of 3.343 votes were cast in the week-long poll, which closed Friday. Whiteout Way received 26 per cent of the votes.
Here is how the final lineup played out:
- Whiteout Way
- The Flight Deck
- Other
- The Runway
- The Snow Zone
- Jet Drive
- The Drift
As for what the ‘other’ name suggestions were, there were many — in fact, there were 557 additional names offered up.
Here are the top few:
- W.O.W (White Out Way or White Out Winnipeg)
- The Jetstream
- The Snow Route
- The Blizzard
- The Hangar
- The Snow Bank
Honourable mentions go to Victory Way and the Fans Stand.
