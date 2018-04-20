Whiteout Way tops the list in poll for Winnipeg street party nickname

Just in time for Game 5 of the Jets vs. Wild playoff series, the numbers are in.

And the winner is… Whiteout Way

Global News put up an online poll inviting suggestions for a nickname for the new Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party.

READ MORE: Jets’ playoffs street party: Winnipeg’s newest tradition needs a nickname

A total of 3.343 votes were cast in the week-long poll, which closed Friday. Whiteout Way received 26 per cent of the votes.

Here is how the final lineup played out:

Whiteout Way The Flight Deck Other The Runway The Snow Zone Jet Drive The Drift

READ MORE: 15,000 fans expected at Whiteout Street Party Friday as Jets try to advance​

As for what the ‘other’ name suggestions were, there were many — in fact, there were 557 additional names offered up.

Here are the top few:

W.O.W (White Out Way or White Out Winnipeg)

The Jetstream

The Snow Route

The Blizzard

The Hangar

The Snow Bank

Honourable mentions go to Victory Way and the Fans Stand.

PHOTO GALLERY: See the growing crowds at the White Out street party at Game 5, as shot on our GoPro from the roof of the Met