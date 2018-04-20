Online Poll
April 20, 2018 12:08 pm
Updated: April 20, 2018 9:11 pm

Whiteout Way tops the list in poll for Winnipeg street party nickname

By Online Producer  Global News

Fans enjoy the Winnipeg Whitout street party on Donald outside Bell MTS Place during Game 3.

Shayne Pfeifer / submitted
A A

Just in time for Game 5 of the Jets vs. Wild playoff series, the numbers are in.

And the winner is… Whiteout Way

Global News put up an online poll inviting suggestions for a nickname for the new Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party.

READ MORE: Jets’ playoffs street party: Winnipeg’s newest tradition needs a nickname

A total of 3.343 votes were cast in the week-long poll, which closed Friday. Whiteout Way received 26 per cent of the votes.

Here is how the final lineup played out:

  1. Whiteout Way
  2.  The Flight Deck
  3. Other
  4. The Runway
  5. The Snow Zone
  6.  Jet Drive
  7. The Drift

READ MORE: 15,000 fans expected at Whiteout Street Party Friday as Jets try to advance​

As for what the ‘other’ name suggestions were, there were many — in fact, there were 557 additional names offered up.

Here are the top few:

  • W.O.W  (White Out Way or White Out Winnipeg)
  • The Jetstream
  • The Snow Route
  • The Blizzard
  • The Hangar
  • The Snow Bank

Honourable mentions go to Victory Way and the Fans Stand.

PHOTO GALLERY:  See the growing crowds at the White Out street party at Game 5, as shot on our GoPro from the roof of the Met

street party-430

The Whiteout street party opened at 4:30 p.m. Crowds were light, but wearing white.

Michael Draven / Global News
streetParty-445

Crowds are beginning to gather as the Street party gets underway.

Michael Draven / Global News
streetparty5pm

The party has been on for about a half hour… lots of White, Out there!

Michael Draven / Global News
streetparty-530

The crowd has filled in, with one hour to go before the game begins.

Michael Draven / Global News
StreetParty-6pm

People are shoulder to shoulder a half hour from game time.

Michael Draven / Global News
StreetParty-630

The crowd cheers as the Canadian anthem ends and the game begins.

Michael Draven / Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jets playoffs street party
Online Poll
Street party nickname
street party poll
Whiteout Way
Winnipeg Jets playoffs
Winnipeg street party nickname

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News