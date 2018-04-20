Maj.-Gen. Fortin will serve as new commander of 1st Canadian Division

A ceremony was held at the Canadian Forces Base in Kingston to honour Maj.-Gen. Omer Lavoie and Maj.-Gen. J.S.S.D. Fortin.

General Lavoie served as commander of the 1st Canadian Division for two years and on Friday, he handed over his title to Maj.-Gen. Fortin.

“It’s a privilege to command and I’m so proud to have been given the opportunity to command,” says Fortin.

General Fortin has over 30 years of experience with the military. During his service, he has commanded the 5th regiment and the 5th Canadian mechanized brigade group.

With his new title, he hopes to train and “seize every opportunity possible to prepare ourselves to lead on a number of contingencies.”

Following tradition and steeped in pageantry, the change of command on Friday was led by Lt.-Gen. Stephen Bowes who then handed over the command to General Lavoie who then passes the honour to General Fortin.

Fortin said he looks up to General Lavoi for his service. “His leadership, his rigorous training, his approach to training, his love for the Canadian army and Canadian Armed Forces really push a yard stick and big shoes to fill for me,” says Fortin.

The 1st Canadian division was founded during the First World War, and in 2010, they re-established with the Canadian Forces Base in Kingston.

Fortin will be serving as the commander of the 1st Canadian Division for the next three years.