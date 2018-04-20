TransLink says it has a West Coast Express backup plan if CP rail workers go on strike

TransLink says it has prepared alternate service for the West Coast Express if the commuter train is affected by a possible strike by CP Rail workers.

Two unions representing 3,400 locomotive engineers have issued strike notice and are set to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if marathon negotiations now underway in Calgary fail to resolve the contract dispute.

The track that the West Coast Express runs on is owned by CP rail, and TransLink leases time on it in order to operate the commuter train.

TransLink says if service on the West Coast Express is disrupted, it will provide buses to connect customers travelling from Mission City, Port Haney, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Port Coquitlam stations with SkyTrain at the Coquitlam Central Station.

It says it will deploy sufficient buses to match West Coast Express customer demand, with up to a dozen buses during peak demand in the morning and 16 in the afternoon.

SkyTrain service on the Millennium Line will also be increased by four trains, to prevent overcrowding.