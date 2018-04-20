Municipal election nominations open May 1 in Guelph

Candidates in Guelph’s upcoming municipal election can officially submit their nomination papers beginning May 1.

The city said nomination packages will be available for pickup at city hall as of April 30 and candidates are asked to make an appointment with the City Clerk’s Office starting May 1 to file their nomination papers.

“Running for city council or a trustee position is a great way to make a difference in Guelph,” said Stephen O’Brien, city clerk for the City of Guelph. “We invite anyone who is considering being a candidate in the municipal election to visit our website or contact us in the clerk’s office as there are new rules and legislation for this election.

Filing fees are $200 for those running for mayor or $100 for those running as a councillor or trustee.

The 2018 municipal election is on Oct. 22.

More information can be found on the city’s website or at 519-837-5625.