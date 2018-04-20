Tim Hortons doughnut raises $800K for Humboldt after stirring up controversy

After causing some controversy, a yellow and green sprinkle doughnut created in wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has helped Tim Hortons raise more than $800,000.

The coffee company came under fire this month, after a Nova Scotia franchisee reportedly began selling the doughnuts without donating proceeds to the team.

Tim Hortons quickly apologized for the “misunderstanding,” saying it will begin a national doughnut fundraising campaign in honour of the 16 victims of the Saskatchewan road accident.

“This restaurant owner proactively sold this doughnut as a thoughtful gesture along with a personal donation to the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club over the weekend,” Chris Wakefield, regional marketing lead for Tim Hortons Canada, said in an emailed statement at the time.

In Friday’s press release, the company praised store owners for their initiative.

“Born out of Restaurant Owners’ desire to help with fundraising efforts, Tim Hortons launched a green and yellow Humboldt Broncos Strong Donut, with all proceeds going directly to the junior hockey club,” the release read.

With restaurants in every province participating and donating the full $1 for the doughnut — along with extra donations made by customers — a total of $801,066.27 was raised. That makes it the “highest donut fundraising initiative in Tim Hortons history.”

The company has created doughnuts for other fundraisers in the past, for example, in 2013 it created the “Alberta Rose” pastry to help the province with flood relief.

“We are humbled by the remarkable showing of support from our Restaurant Owners and our Guests for the Humboldt community following this unimaginable tragedy,” said Tim Hortons Canada’s president, Sami Siddiqui, said in the release.

All proceeds will go to the Humboldt Hockey Club and will be presented to the team on Monday, the company said.

More than $15 million was also raised for those affected by the bus crash through an online fundraiser on GoFundMe. More than 140,000 people from across 80 countries donated, making it the largest Canadian GoFundMe campaign ever, and within the top three worldwide.

The money raised on GoFundMe will go to the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc., and an advisory committee will be created to help distribute the funds.

