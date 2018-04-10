Canada
April 10, 2018
Updated: April 10, 2018 8:41 am

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt Broncos doughnut donation ‘misunderstanding’

By Staff The Canadian Press

The unidentified manager of a Nova Scotia Tim Hortons franchise reportedly said the green and yellow doughnuts were meant as a gesture to those affected by the tragedy, but that proceeds wouldn't be sent to Humboldt.

Tim Hortons is apologizing for a “misunderstanding” after a Halifax-area franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds to the team.

The company says it has since launched a national fundraising campaign to support the junior hockey team that was involved in a horrific collision that left 15 people dead in Saskatchewan last week.

READ: ‘They were brothers to me’: N.S. player recently traded from Humboldt Broncos mourns tragedy

Tim Hortons says the franchise owner in Fall River, N.S., made a “personal donation” and created the green-and-yellow doughnuts as a tribute to the team before the chain’s fundraising campaign rolled out.

It says that the restaurant will, in fact, be donating all proceeds from sales of the doughnut to the hockey team.

The clarification comes after StarMetro Halifax reported that an unidentified manager of the franchise said the doughnuts were meant as a gesture to those affected by the tragedy, but that proceeds wouldn’t be sent to Humboldt.

