Extensive search fails to locate anyone in South Saskatchewan River

Emergency crews spent hours searching the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon for a person believed to have gone over a bridge railing.

Police received a call just before 5:45 p.m. CT Thursday from witnesses who said a person fell into the river from the west side of the Broadway Bridge.

An extensive search of the area, including downstream, was started by police and Saskatoon Fire Department divers.

The search was called off several hours later after emergency crews failed to locate anyone.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the event to contact them at 306-975-8300.