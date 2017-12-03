Saskatchewan dog rescued from icy creek caught on camera

A dog in Swift Current, Sask., is safe at home after a firefighter rescued it from an icy creek on Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Denis Pilon in a Facebook post, the dog was allowed to run off-leash, which led to the animal finding itself out on the ice. He said that the owners immediately called the fire department.

Video posted on Facebook shows one of the firefighters, tied to a strap, making his way to the dog who is near the opposite side of the creek. Upon reaching the dog, he begins to lift the canine out of the water but briefly falls in himself as some of the ice breaks.

After a few more seconds, the dog is lifted out of the water and slowly brought back to shore, while the dog attempts to gain footing on the slippery surface. Two other officers join in getting the dog back on solid ground.

READ MORE: Swift Current firefighters save doe holding on for ‘deer’ life

Once back on land, the dog starts making its way up a hill, with one person commenting, “he wants to come see Ma and Pa,” as a police officer attempts to get a warm blanket on the dog.

People then gather around and pet the dog, and police cover the animal with the blanket.

In a Facebook post, Pilon said he posted the video because the incident serves as a reminder for pets and children to be kept away from the creek as the ice is thin and “it is NOT safe.”

The rescue isn’t the first one the city’s firefighters have had to make at the creek.

In February 2016, firefighters were called into action to help bring a female deer out of the water after it had fallen in. Like with the dog’s rescue, the full-grown doe was lifted out of the water by a firefighter and brought to land. She was then covered with multiple blankets and jackets until she was warm.