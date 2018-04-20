Crime
April 20, 2018 8:15 am
Updated: April 20, 2018 8:23 am

U.S. woman to be sentenced in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

By Staff The Canadian Press
An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s Day shooting rampage at a Halifax mall is due in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Lindsay Souvannarath pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder in a plan that would have seen two shooters open fire at the Halifax Shopping Centre food court in 2015.

Police thwarted the planned attack after receiving an anonymous tip, but not before Souvannarath boarded a plane in Chicago, Ill., bound for Nova Scotia.

Her co-conspirator, James Gamble, killed himself as police surrounded his Halifax-area home, while Souvannarath was arrested at the airport.

A third accomplice – a local man described in court as the “cheerleader” of the plot – was sentenced to a decade in jail.

At the sentencing hearing Monday, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski called it a “very unusual and difficult case.”

When the judge asked Souvannarath if she would like to address the court prior, the 26-year-old said: “I decline.”

The judge reserved his decision until today. The Crown is recommending a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, while the defence says the sentence should be 12 to 14 years, with credit for time served.

