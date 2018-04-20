London police treating this 4/20 like every other year

London police say they will continue to enforce Canada’s marijuana laws during April 20’s 4/20 celebrations, even though the country is just months away from legalizing cannabis.

The federal government has committed to making marijuana legal by the summer.

Const. Sandasha Bough tells 980 CFPL until the changes are official, they will enforce the law of the land.

“It remains a criminal offence for an individual to possess marijuana, and the London Police Service will be enforcing the law.”

Local 4/20 organizer Eric Shepperd says like in past years they will once again gather at Victoria Park.

“Since legalization is on its way, we’re now talking more about the refinement of the process, and talking about a fairer deal for people who use, grow and distribute it.”

Even when the use of marijuana is legalized, consumption in public spaces or workplaces will still be illegal. That’s something that Shepperd doesn’t agree with.

“The regulations around where and when cannabis can be used is a bit restrictive. It still will not be legal to consume in public even if it’s done so in a safe and respectful manner.”

The provinces have been rolling out their plans on regulating legalized pot. Ontario intends to sell marijuana in up to 150 stores run by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to people 19 and older.