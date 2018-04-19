Dream Lottery for London hospitals unveils ‘dream homes’

Two “dream homes” were presented to the public Thursday morning on Byron Baseline Road.

The houses are two of the top four prizes for the Dream Lottery, which supports Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph’s Health Care London, and London Health Science Foundation.

Additional top prizes include a Muskoka Cottage-style home in Bayfield or $1 million in cash.

“The great thing about this [lottery] program is it’s an opportunity for the entire community to participate, to buy a ticket and support local hospitals,” said John MacFarlane, president and CEO of London Health Science Foundation.

“It truly is a testament to the community wanting to support their hospitals,” MacFarlane added.

The Dream Lottery also has a 50/50 draw where the minimum payout is guaranteed to be $250,000 with no maximum amount. In August, daily prizes will be handed out during the Dollars and Destinations Calendar event.

The side-by-side prize homes on Byron Baseline Road provide some unique amenities, including a backyard putting green and a lie-down shower.

MacFarlane says the proceeds go directly to supporting the hospitals.

“There are other lotteries that we know, that sell tickets in our area, but the only lottery that guarantees that the funds stay right here in this community is the Dream Lottery,” said MacFarlane.

More than 1.5 million patients from across southwestern Ontario visit the hospitals annually.

MacFarlane said anyone interested in purchasing tickets can visit the Dream Lottery website at www.dreamitwinit.ca or drop by any of the participating hospital foundation offices.