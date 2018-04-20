Jonathan Hughes to run for Liberals in London West riding

The Ontario Liberal Party has announced that university lecturer and consultant Jonathan Hughes will represent the party in the riding of London West in the upcoming provincial election.

Peggy Sattler has held the seat for the NDP since 2013, prior to that it was a Liberal stronghold with Christopher Bentley remaining in office for a decade beginning in 2003.

In a statement released at the time of the announcement on Friday, Hughes offered a look at what his priorities will be in the upcoming campaign.

“I will be a passionate advocate to ensure we invest in our local health care, our university and college, including providing students with free tuition, and to ensure we move forward with high-speed rail.”

The Progressive Conservative Party yet to announce its candidate in the riding. There are currently three individuals seeking the nomination: public school board trustee Jake Skinner, former 980 CFPL talk show host Andrew Lawton and the executive director of Advanced Medical Group, Liz Snelgrove.

The election will be held on Thursday, June 7.