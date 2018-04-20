CN Tower closed for 5th consecutive day due to risk of falling ice

The CN Tower and surrounding areas remain closed for the fifth consecutive day due to the risk of falling ice.

The tourist attraction, which was originally closed on Monday following the weekend ice storm, was briefly reopened on Tuesday before officials decided to shut it down again.

Officials said the majority of the ice has come off the Tower and the situation has improved considerably.

“We hope the weather will continue to cooperate, however, for safety reasons the CN Tower remains closed until further notice,” officials said.

“Our top priority is the safety of guests, employees and neighbours and we continue to collaborate with the authorities and our partners.”

Toronto police said Bremner Boulevard is closed between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street. The John Street Extension over the train tracks is also off-limits to pedestrians. The nearby Ripley’s Aquarium is also closed.

Steamwhistle Brewery and The Rec Room across the street are closed as well. There are no closures related to the Air Canada Centre.

A baseball game scheduled on Monday had to be cancelled after a piece of ice tore a hole through the Rogers Centre roof.

Officials said inspectors will be examining the structure throughout the day and updates will be provided when they become available.

