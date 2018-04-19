Toronto Maple Leafs

April 19, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs lose to Boston Bruins 3-1 in Game 4

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) stops Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (29) during second period NHL round one playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday.

TORONTO – Brad Marchand scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Tuukka Rask made 31 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Thursday to grab a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Torey Krug and Jake DeBrusk had the other goals for the Bruins, who can wrap up the Eastern Conference quarterfinal when they host Game 5 on Saturday at Boston’s TD Garden. David Pastrnak added two assists.

Game 6, if necessary, would be played Monday back at Air Canada Centre.

Tomas Plekanec replied for the Leafs, who got 18 stops from Frederik Andersen.

Patrice Bergeron, part of a top line that combined for 20 points in the Bruins’ two emphatic home victories to open the series, was a surprise late scratch with an upper-body injury. Riley Nash took his spot between Marchand and Pastrnak.

Marchand snapped a 1-1 tie for Boston with 3:05 left in the second after the Bruins were whistled for icing. Leafs head coach Mike Babcock put his top line, centred by Auston Matthews, out hoping to pounce on a tired group, but Nash won the draw to Adam McQuaid, whose clearing attempt up the boards skipped past Toronto defenceman Jake Gardiner.

