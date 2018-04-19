It’s illegal to bring large amounts of booze across provincial borders: SCOC

The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) unanimously ruled on Thursday that a law preventing residents of New Brunswick from stocking up on alcohol from other provinces is constitutional.

The case started in 2012, when Gerard Comeau was stopped by the RCMP at the New Brunswick-Quebec provincial border with large amounts of beer and some spirits he bought in Quebec; he was charged nearly $300.

But instead of paying, he fought if from a court in New Brunswick all the way to the SCC. Comeau said section 121 of the Constitution said it is his right as a Canadian citizen to go shop wherever he wants within the country.

The Crown disagreed, arguing that section 121 was only meant to prevent provinces from charging tariffs at the border.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that section 121 prohibits laws whose main purpose is to prevent the movement of goods across provincial borders. The main purpose of the law Comeau challenged was to manage supply and demand of liquor in New Brunswick — therefore the law is constitutional.

“Section 121 does not impose absolute free trade across Canada,” the SCC ruling said. “We further conclude that section 121 prohibits governments from levying tariffs or tariff-like measures (measures that in essence and purpose burden the passage of goods across a provincial border); but, s. 121 does not prohibit governments from adopting laws and regulatory schemes directed to other goals that have incidental effects on the passage of goods across provincial borders”