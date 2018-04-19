Keswick Ridge, N.B.’s Route 616 tops list of worst roads in Atlantic Canada

An annual survey conducted by CAA has confirmed what residents of Keswick Ridge, N.B. already knew: they have one of the worst roads in Atlantic Canada.

CAA’s Worst Roads campaign received 4,500 votes from drivers in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I.

READ MORE: Residents of Keswick Ridge upset over condition of newly paved highway

Route 616 in Keswick Ridge topped the list when CAA asked residents to identify roads that were in rough shape or presented dangerous driving conditions.

“Ongoing road maintenance is essential to ensure that we can all enjoy safe, economical, environmentally responsible and pleasant driving conditions,” said Gary Howard, a spokesperson with CAA Atlantic.

“We will notify government officials for each of the top 10 roads and welcome the opportunity to share information on planned repairs or upgrades.”

Residents in Keswick Ridge have long complained about the condition of Route 616, with one describing it to Global News in January as “scary to drive on.”

WATCH: Residents in Keswick Ridge, N.B. to hold community meeting regarding road concerns, launch petition

At that time, the road had just been paved the previous summer but residents said the conditions had already deteriorated.

“The people around here have been crying about the roads for years and I’ve been here in this location for nearly 15 [years], really nothing has been done out here until now,” said Lloyd Maurey, who owns a business along Route 616, at the time.

“We were all so excited to get a new road and we got ripped off.”

Since then, residents have organized public meetings about the road and earlier this month, called on the provincial government to release documents surrounding construction work on the highway.

READ MORE: HRM has already repaired 600 potholes this winter, 200 more on list

The top 10 list released by CAA also included roads in Pine Glen, N.B., Moncton and New Ross, N.S.

Here is the complete list for 2018.

New Brunswick 616 (Keswick Ridge, N.B.) Pine Glen Road (Pine Glen, N.B.) Brae Harbour Road (Coleman, P.E.) Markland Road (Colinet, N.L.) New Brunswick 101 (Hoyt, N.B.) Orangedale Iona Road (Orangedale, N.S.) Fraxville Road (New Ross, N.S.) Université Avenue (Moncton) Mabou Mines Road (Mabou, N.S.) Louisville Road (River John, N.S.)

With a file from Adrienne South

Follow @RebeccaLau