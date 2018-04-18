Wildlife officials investigating after 8 coyote carcasses found in Strathcona County

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials are trying to figure out how eight coyotes died after their carcasses were found in Strathcona County.

Provincial spokesperson Brendan Cox said the animals’ bodies were reportedly found in the ditch before the county moved them to the local landfill.

On Friday, a Fish and Wildlife officer went to the landfill to examine the carcasses but it was deemed unsafe to get too close. Therefore, the province can’t determine the exact cause of death.

However, Cox said photographic evidence led officers to believe their deaths were not caused by “common poisons.”

He explained it is legal to hunt coyotes and officials suspect the animals may have been shot.

While the original complainant suspected the coyotes may have been poisoned, Cox said officials do not suspect foul play.

However, they are asking the public for tips and ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Report a Poacher Line at 1-800-642-3800. Albertans can also report a poacher online.