Rick Zamperin: NHL suspensions still a guessing game

When is the National Hockey League going to get it right?

I’m talking about the NHL’s disciplinary department getting to a level where it makes coherent and consistent decisions.

The league’s department of player safety announced Wednesday that Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey had received a one-game suspension for cross-checking Minnesota Wild centre Eric Staal in the neck during Tuesday night’s game.

It happened late in the first period of Winnipeg’s 2-0 win over the Wild while Staal was standing in the slot during a power play.

Morrissey’s cross-check left his unsuspecting opponent a crumpled mess on the ice.

Shockingly, no penalty was called on the play. How both referees missed that is unforgivable.

To make matters worse, moments later, Morrissey earned an assist on Mark Scheifele’s opening goal of the game, which turned out to be the Game Four winner.

After the game, Morrissey called the incident a “complete accident” while Jets head coach Paul Maurice predicted that his second-year blueliner might receive a fine.

Morrissey will sit out Game Five on Friday night with his team holding a commanding 3-1 series lead.

I think the one-game ban is fair and warranted.

But how does Morrissey get one game for almost decapitating Staal while Toronto’s Nazem Kadri received a three-game suspension for grazing the head of Boston’s Tommy Wingels in their series opener?

I fully admit that Kadri’s hit was a stupid, reckless cheap shot but I simply can’t wrap my head around the disparity between the two punishments.