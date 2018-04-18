Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party expanding for Friday’s Jets game

Winnipeggers will have another chance to party outside Bell MTS Place as the Winnipeg Jets look to land a series win Friday.

The Whiteout Street Party is expanding to become the biggest one yet.

READ MORE: Police and planners ready for Winnipeg Whiteout playoff party

An additional television screen, expanded venue as well as additional vendors and washrooms will all be in place for the 4:30 p.m. party opening on Friday.

Economic Development Winnipeg said the capacity will be increased by more than 50 per cent to allow even more Winnipeggers to celebrate.

“We’re going to continue to tweak the layout of this street party to make sure we do the best possible job we can every time,” CEO Dayna Spiring said Monday.



Story continues below #WPGWhiteout Street Party attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, taxi or ride-sharing services, carpool, or use active transportation to and from the game. — EconDev Winnipeg (@EDWinnipeg) April 18, 2018

The party zone capacity was previously increased from 6,000 to 10,000 people for game two as well as an added a family-friendly, alcohol-free zone behind the Millenium Library.

Now, Graham Street will also be closed to allow more access.

READ MORE: Whiteout fever hits Winnipeg as Jets’ run for the Stanley Cup begins

“Additional entry and exit points will allow for greater site access and movement, including new entry points on Graham and Hargrave, as well as Graham and Smith,” a release from Economic Development said. “This is in addition to existing entry points at Portage and Donald, and St. Mary and Donald.”

Friday is also 4/20 — the day cannabis advocates gather at the legislature to celebrate pot. Winnipeg police said as long as the pot protest stays at the legislature — everything should be fine.

“4/20 we don’t see as a huge conflict,” Insp. Nick Paulet said.

“Perhaps a migration of a crowd from the (Legislature) to the party, which for the most part as long as everybody is obeying the law would be a welcome addition.”

READ MORE: Children’s book predicts Winnipeg Jets will win the Stanley Cup

As for whether or not organizers plan to open Bell MTS Place for viewing away games, True North’s Kevin Donnelly said they would consider it.

“As we look at (round two) series in the future coming ahead, if needed, we would do it for sure.”