April 18, 2018 9:57 pm
Updated: April 18, 2018 10:46 pm

Man hit by son’s truck while inspecting it on Burlington road

WATCH: A truck was seen over a guardrail in Burlington, Ontario on Wednesday evening after police say the truck, which was being inspected by the driver's father, suddenly went into gear and briefly dragged the man before going over the guardrail.

Halton Regional Police are looking into why a vehicle pulled over for a mechanical issue in Burlington suddenly went into a gear and dragged a man briefly before going over a guardrail.

A police spokesperson told Global News that emergency crews were called to Dundas Street, east of Appleby Line, just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a collision involving a pickup truck.

Police said the truck was heading eastbound on Dundas Street when the 17-year-old driver pulled over due to a mechanical issue.

The driver’s father was outside looking at the vehicle when police said for “unknown reasons,” the truck went into gear, dragged the 47-year-old man, went over the median and ended up on a guardrail beside the westbound lanes of Dundas Street.

A Halton Region Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in stable condition. The nature of the man’s injuries wasn’t clear as of Wednesday evening.

Police closed Dundas Street between Appleby Line and Sutton Drive as investigators gathered evidence.

