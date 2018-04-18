Large crack in the ground on Kelowna hillside being assessed

City crews and the fire department were on Loseth Road in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area on Wednesday, checking out a large crack in the earth on the side of a hill.

The crack was discovered by Fortis workers who were checking on a power box on Loseth Road.

Now the city is trying to determine who owns the property.

“There’s been some water in the area that’s caused some sloughing,” Darin Thompson with Roadways Construction for the City of Kelowna said. “So we have to find out whose property it is, ours or someone else’s, and then get a geotech involved and come up with a solution.”