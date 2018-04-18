Canada
April 18, 2018 6:56 pm

Large crack in the ground on Kelowna hillside being assessed

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Jim Douglas photo
A A

City crews and the fire department were on Loseth Road in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area on Wednesday, checking out a large crack in the earth on the side of a hill.

WATCH:  PNE Dream Home mudslide nightmare

IMG_0324
IMG_0326
IMG_0327
IMG_0328
IMG_0323

The crack was discovered by Fortis workers who were checking on a power box on Loseth Road.

Now the city is trying to determine who owns the property.

READ MORE: Okanagan mudslide misses home, wipes out shed

“There’s been some water in the area that’s caused some sloughing,” Darin Thompson with Roadways Construction for the City of Kelowna said. “So we have to find out whose property it is, ours or someone else’s, and then get a geotech involved and come up with a solution.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
black mountain
City of Kelowna
Kelowna
landslide
Loseth Road
Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News