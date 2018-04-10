PNE Dream Home mudslide nightmare

“Oh my god, I’m gonna die,” said Lynn Held of her first thought as a torrential mudslide came down upon her, while she was in her backyard Saturday.

The Naramata resident was forced to run for her life as a wall of debris including mud, rocks and large trees rushed down upon her and her home, the 2016 PNE Dream Home.

“I ran to the retaining wall right to where its a six foot drop and jumped over the edge” said Held of how she escaped the muddy onslaught.

The eight foot high concrete retaining wall did its job, saving Held and her PNE Dream Home from any major damage.

Held believes that melt water super saturated the ground at the rock quarry above her home and finally forced the hillside to let go.