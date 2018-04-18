Halifax police seek suspects after $2,000 worth of perfume stolen from businesses

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two people who allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of perfume from businesses in Cole Harbour and Dartmouth.

Police say there have been two incidents where large quantities of perfume were stolen from businesses over the past two months.

“In both cases, the female enters the store while on her cellphone [and] approaches a clerk requesting to see the fragrances at the back counter,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Shortly after, a male enters the business, goes towards the fragrance counter and proceeds to place a large quantity of fragrances in to a black bag with white stripes.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.