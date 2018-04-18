London police seize $30,000 in drugs, shotgun during raid

Over $30,000 in drugs and a shotgun were seized by the London Police Service during a raid at a home on Wilkins Street.

Police searched the home Tuesday with the help of the RCMP and OPP.

Inside, police say they found 303 grams of powder cocaine, valued at $30,300 and 22 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $2,200.

Additionally, police say they found six grams of marijuana, half a gram of MDMA, one oxycodone pill, cellphones, cash and a shotgun.

Police say they have charged a 37-year-old woman with several charges including possession of drugs and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, the London Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Sarah Arbogast.