Hondas, Acuras favourite target of Regina car thieves: police

Regina police say car thieves are targeting Hondas and Acuras in the city. The Regina Police Service (RPS) says three years worth of data shows that car thieves are going after vehicles built between 1990 and 2005.

Their findings suggest that those Honda and Acura models are consistently within the top five stolen vehicles and are the most susceptible to theft.

Police say criminals are altering keys and using them to gain entry into door locks and the ignition of these vehicles.

The RPS says the owner of these cars should consider using steering wheel immobilization devices to prevent them from being stolen.

Police are also reminding people not to leave keys inside their car and to ensure car doors are locked at all times — even if you’re away from your vehicle for a short time and even when the car is parked inside your garage.