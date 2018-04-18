Impaired driver sentenced to 3.5 years in Markham crash that killed teen

A 24-year-old woman has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to impaired driving in a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old passenger.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Nov. 18, 2016, in Markham. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the occupants of the white Range Rover, police said at the time.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger and the driver suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Driver charged after teen passenger killed in single-vehicle collision in Markham

On Tuesday, Jing Jing Pan pleaded guilty to impaired operation of a vehicle and impaired operation causing death, York Regional Police said.

READ MORE: Markham woman faces numerous impaired driving charges in crash that killed teen

In addition to her 42-month prison sentence, she also faces a five-year driving ban and $400 victim surcharge.