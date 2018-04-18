Impaired driver sentenced to 3.5 years in Markham crash that killed teen

A 24-year-old woman has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to impaired driving in a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old passenger.
The single-vehicle collision occurred on Nov. 18, 2016, in Markham. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the occupants of the white Range Rover, police said at the time.
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger and the driver suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital.
READ MORE: Driver charged after teen passenger killed in single-vehicle collision in Markham
On Tuesday, Jing Jing Pan pleaded guilty to impaired operation of a vehicle and impaired operation causing death, York Regional Police said.
READ MORE: Markham woman faces numerous impaired driving charges in crash that killed teen
In addition to her 42-month prison sentence, she also faces a five-year driving ban and $400 victim surcharge.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.