CN Tower remains closed for 2nd straight day due to falling ice

The CN Tower remains closed for the second straight day as a result of falling ice.
The Toronto landmark was briefly reopened Tuesday morning but was shut down yet again after chunks of ice were spotted falling to the ground.
The tourist attraction was originally closed on Monday following a weekend ice storm that blanketed southern Ontario with freezing rain and ice pellets.
READ MORE: CN Tower, surrounding area ordered closed amid concerns of falling ice
A baseball game scheduled on Monday had to be cancelled after a piece of ice tore a hole through the Rogers Centre roof.
Toronto police said areas surrounding the CN Tower will remain off-limits to pedestrians until officials deem it safe.
Nearby businesses, such as Steam Whistle and the Rec Room, remain open but have restricted access, however Ripley’s Aquarium is closed.
Authorities are expected to provide an update on the closures Wednesday afternoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.