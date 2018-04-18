CN Tower remains closed for 2nd straight day due to falling ice

The CN Tower remains closed for the second straight day as a result of falling ice.

The Toronto landmark was briefly reopened Tuesday morning but was shut down yet again after chunks of ice were spotted falling to the ground.

The tourist attraction was originally closed on Monday following a weekend ice storm that blanketed southern Ontario with freezing rain and ice pellets.

A baseball game scheduled on Monday had to be cancelled after a piece of ice tore a hole through the Rogers Centre roof.

Toronto police said areas surrounding the CN Tower will remain off-limits to pedestrians until officials deem it safe.

Nearby businesses, such as Steam Whistle and the Rec Room, remain open but have restricted access, however Ripley’s Aquarium is closed.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the closures Wednesday afternoon.

UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO ICE CONDITIONS ON THE CN TOWER, RIPLEY’S AQUARIUM OF CANADA IS CLOSED. WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY HAVE CAUSED. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR FURTHER COMMUNICATION OF WHEN WE WILL RE-OPEN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING. — Ripley's Aqua Canada (@RipleysAquaCA) April 18, 2018

Additional info:

– Steam Whistle and Rec room have restricted access, not a full closure.

– John St extension over the tracks is also closed. ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 18, 2018

A decision has been made to close the area around the #CNTower to all vehicle/pedestrian traffic for safety reasons. The CN Tower is now closed until further notice. Our top priority remains the safety of guests, employees & neighbours. Updates will be made as they are available. https://t.co/zpbAc6F6kT — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) April 17, 2018