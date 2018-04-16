Falling ice forces closure of CN Tower, Toronto Blue Jays game in jeopardy

The ice storm that has been ravaging the city of Toronto for the past three days has forced the CN Tower to close on Monday and has now put the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre in jeopardy.

Police said they had blocked off the area directly under the CN Tower and the baseball stadium due to the “relatively large” blocks of ice tumbling down onto the streets and sidewalks below.

“Fortunately there’s been no injuries reported,” said Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

The Blue Jays said they were working with the CN Tower and police to evaluate conditions around the stadium and expected to provide an update later in the day. First pitch is supposed to go at 7:07 p.m.



Story continues below The Toronto Blue Jays are currently working with CN Tower and Toronto Police Service to assess the conditions around Rogers Centre and the viability of playing tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals. We will continue to assess the situation and provide an update shortly. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018

The team confirmed to Global News that damage was done to the roof of the dome. Workers need access to the roof to assess the damage, but need to ensure it is safe for them to do so.

Authorities also said the pedestrian bridge at John Street is also off limits. The closure was expanded by police just after 3 p.m. to include the sidewalk on the south side of Front Street, which is closed from John Street to Blue Jays Way.

This would be the third game cancellation in a row for the Blue Jays, who had games Saturday and Sunday against the Cleveland Indians cancelled at Progressive Field due to heavy rain.

It is extremely rare for the CN Tower to be forced to close. The last time the tourist attraction was closed was in August 2003, when the city was affected by the Northeast blackout.

—With files from Shallima Maharaj, David Shum and The Canadian Press

Update: The closure around the CN tower has now been expanded to include the sidewalk on the south side of Front St., which is closed from John St. to Blue Jays Way. — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 16, 2018

The caution tape is up. @TorontoPolice asking people to steer clear of area beneath the @TourCNTower after reports of falling ice. No injuries reported. @globalnewsto #onstorm pic.twitter.com/RI0BQzibrF — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) April 16, 2018