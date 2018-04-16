Ice storm, wind gusts and heavy rainfall causes power outages, transportation delays in Toronto
The ice storm, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall is causing a number of power outages and transportation delays in Toronto.
Power outages in Toronto
Toronto Hydro was reporting approximately 10,000 customers in the dark Monday morning. In most cases crews were dealing with power lines and poles downed by high winds or ice coated trees that snapped in the onslaught.
Provincial power utility Hydro One said its crews were working to reconnect nearly 68,000 customers.
Transportation Delays
The mix of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and powerful winds that battered the region Saturday and Sunday made driving treacherous, with provincial police reporting more than 1,450 non-fatal crashes over the two days.
On Monday, a number of schools in the Greater Toronto Area were closed and bus service was cancelled due to the road conditions.
The ice and wet conditions has also affected public transit in Toronto.
The Toronto Transit Commission reported subway delays on Line 2 between Victoria Park to Kennedy due to power issues at Warden Station early Monday but service resumed at 7:15 a.m.
Meanwhile, Line 3 has been suspended since Sunday due to ice at track level. Shuttle buses are operating between Kennedy and McCowan stations.
The storm also played havoc with air traffic, with more than 600 flights cancelled at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport and many others delayed – often for hours. Authorities are advising travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.
Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop airport cancelled all departing flights on Sunday and received only one arrival all day.
Weather advisories, flood watch in effect
A rainfall warning remains in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including the GTA, as the warm air makes its way through the region.
Environment Canada said there will be rainfall amounts of between 20 and 30 millimetres when the rain tapers off on Monday.
Standing water may be potentially hazardous on poorly drained roads and highways due to the weekend ice accumulation.
Officials are warning residents to clear drainage and catch basins from ice buildup. This will assist in more effective water flow and may prevent basement flooding.
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said a flood watch remains in effect until at least April 17 and people are being warned to stay away from low-lying areas and shorelines.
