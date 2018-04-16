Ice storm, wind gusts and heavy rainfall causes power outages, transportation delays in Toronto

The ice storm, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall is causing a number of power outages and transportation delays in Toronto.

Power outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro was reporting approximately 10,000 customers in the dark Monday morning. In most cases crews were dealing with power lines and poles downed by high winds or ice coated trees that snapped in the onslaught.

Provincial power utility Hydro One said its crews were working to reconnect nearly 68,000 customers.

Correction to our previous tweet: outage restoration progress has the number of customers without power down to 10,000. Crews will continue working until all power is restored. #ONstorm Story continues below — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) April 16, 2018

Transportation Delays

The mix of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and powerful winds that battered the region Saturday and Sunday made driving treacherous, with provincial police reporting more than 1,450 non-fatal crashes over the two days.

On Monday, a number of schools in the Greater Toronto Area were closed and bus service was cancelled due to the road conditions.

The ice and wet conditions has also affected public transit in Toronto.

The Toronto Transit Commission reported subway delays on Line 2 between Victoria Park to Kennedy due to power issues at Warden Station early Monday but service resumed at 7:15 a.m.

Meanwhile, Line 3 has been suspended since Sunday due to ice at track level. Shuttle buses are operating between Kennedy and McCowan stations.

Clear at Warden. Service on Line 2 is resuming in east end. Expect to clear at Jane shortly. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 16, 2018

REMINDER: Line 3 suspended, due to earlier weather related issues. Shuttle buses operating Kennedy to McCowan stations. — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) April 16, 2018

The storm also played havoc with air traffic, with more than 600 flights cancelled at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport and many others delayed – often for hours. Authorities are advising travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop airport cancelled all departing flights on Sunday and received only one arrival all day.

Due to the weather issues experienced in the past days, the Airport will be very busy today. As always please confirm your flight time with your airline or at https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 16, 2018

April 15: Due to weather conditions all remaining flights from #YTZ have been cancelled for today and ferry operations have ceased. The airport remains open for those who need to rebook flights. — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) April 15, 2018

Weather advisories, flood watch in effect

A rainfall warning remains in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including the GTA, as the warm air makes its way through the region.

Environment Canada said there will be rainfall amounts of between 20 and 30 millimetres when the rain tapers off on Monday.

Standing water may be potentially hazardous on poorly drained roads and highways due to the weekend ice accumulation.

Officials are warning residents to clear drainage and catch basins from ice buildup. This will assist in more effective water flow and may prevent basement flooding.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said a flood watch remains in effect until at least April 17 and people are being warned to stay away from low-lying areas and shorelines.

#FLOODMESSAGE #UPGRADE Flood Watch has been issued. Please exercise extreme caution around water and try to avoid driving today. Municipalities/individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare. Previous #FloodMessages issued #FloodOutlook Details: https://t.co/P72CcVtPqw pic.twitter.com/lIpNB610I7 — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) April 14, 2018

— With a file from The Canadian Press