Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for April 16, 2018

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the freezing rain has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations Monday morning.

Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:

Peel District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

Sometimes strange things happen (like this weather). For Monday, April 16, all schools and offices in the Peel District School Board are closed. This includes all busing and all before/after school programs, including night school. Please RT before going back to bed. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/xa7W6wg4MZ — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) April 16, 2018

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

CANCELLATION NOTICE: For Monday, April 16, all schools and offices in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board are CLOSED due to continued extreme weather and road conditions. Please RT — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) April 16, 2018

Halton District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

Monday, April 16, 2018: All Halton District School Board schools and workplaces are closed and transportation is cancelled for all Halton District School Board students. — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) April 16, 2018

Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

April 16/18: ALL SCHOOLS and workplaces are CLOSED today due to dangerous road conditions. All activities are cancelled. Stay safe and warm. pic.twitter.com/JVEMwXdPek — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) April 16, 2018

Toronto Montessori School: Upper and Lower School in Richmond Hill CLOSED.

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Due to the weather conditions, buses are cancelled today, however schools remain open. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) April 16, 2018

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Reports of ponding in many areas due to the heavy rainfall that followed the build up of ice. School bus service for today has been cancelled. Schools will remain open. Everyone is encouraged to exercise caution, and give themselves extra time to get to school or work safely. — Toronto Catholic DSB (@TCDSB) April 16, 2018

York Region District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, #YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, April 16. Schools remain open. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) April 16, 2018

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

All #YCDSB school bus, minivan and taxi service is cancelled for today, Monday April 16th, 2018, due to inclement weather.

Schools will remain open. — YCDSB (@ycdsb) April 16, 2018

Durham District School Board and Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED in Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4. Schools are open.

DDSB and DCDSB school buses are cancelled in Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 due to current weather conditions. — DurhamDSB (@DurhamDSB) April 16, 2018