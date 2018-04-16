Traffic
April 16, 2018 6:19 am
Updated: April 16, 2018 6:39 am

Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for April 16, 2018

By Web Producer  Global News

Mike Arsenault tracks a major ice storm that has ravaged southern Ontario throughout the weekend, saying that some southern parts have transitioned from freezing rain to rain.

A A

The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the freezing rain has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations Monday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:

Peel District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

Halton District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.

Toronto Montessori School: Upper and Lower School in Richmond Hill CLOSED.

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

York Region District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board and Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED in Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4. Schools are open.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
driving conditions
Greater Toronto Area
Greater Toronto Area road conditions
GTA school bus
Heavy Rain
Icy Roads
Road Conditions
School Bus
school bus cancellations
wet roads

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News