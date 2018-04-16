Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for April 16, 2018
The road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the freezing rain has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations Monday morning.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android
Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:
Peel District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.
Halton District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.
Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED and all bus service CANCELLED.
Toronto Montessori School: Upper and Lower School in Richmond Hill CLOSED.
Toronto District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
York Region District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board and Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED in Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4. Schools are open.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.