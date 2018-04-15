Ice storm continues to ravage southern Ontario, OPP warns motorists to stay off roads
Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary due to a savage ice storm slamming southern Ontario on Sunday.
“We would prefer the highways to be empty and are encouraging all non-essential travel to be postponed,” said OPP sgt. Kerry Schmidt in an update Sunday morning.
“If you don’t need to drive, stay off the road.”
Schmidt said OPP have dozens of calls “on the go” for crashes across the province. The QEW westbound is closed at Ford Drive due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer. There is also a report of another jack-knifed tractor trailer in the London area.
Rain, freezing rain and ice pellets continued to fall overnight and into Sunday across southern and central Ontario as a massive, slow-moving storm system moves across the region.
The system is affecting an area that stretches west to east from Windsor, Ont. into Quebec and north to south from North Bay, Ont., to Lake Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued rain and freezing rain warnings across the GTA. The agency warned that significant ice buildup combined with strong winds will “likely result in power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines.”
By early Sunday morning, Hydro One said that more than 15,000 customers were without power across the province. They said that crews have been working around the clock to reconnect customers.
Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass told Global News that they have not received any weather related outages in the city as of yet. Gass said that almost three times the amount of crews are out compared to a normal weekend. They have also staffed additional people in the control and call centre as well.
Residents are also encouraged by officials to check on the status of their flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, as the weather may cause delays.
More than 250 flights were cancelled Saturday and another 233 early Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) spokesperson Hayley Wellsman told 640 Toronto that subway service, streetcars and buses are moving the “best they can due to the inclement weather.” She said additional streetcars have been added to routes along the downtown core to “avoid any icy buildup on the overheads.”
Wellsman said that all streetcars on route 512 on St. Clair have been replaced by buses. Those streetcars are being used as additional cars on other routes.
“We actually transitioned [the route] not specifically because it was especially treacherous, but just because it is a route that’s easy for crews to get to in the event of an issue,” she said. “We [also] use those additional streetcars from that route on some of our more south routes because the additional volume of streetcars helps us prevent ice buildup on the overhead streetcar wires.
Additionally, sliders have been added to “roughly” every fifth car, Wellsman said, which help with the buildup of ice as well. The TTC also has extra crews out on the roads and extra customer service representatives at the “more popular hubs” around the city.
“Any problems that arise, we are ready to tackle them. Safety is our number one priority, we’re just going to keep moving the best we can and make sure we get all of our customers to their final destinations,” she said.
Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the storm will continue on throughout the day, with the ice pellets changing back to freezing rain by late morning or early afternoon.
“Ice buildup on trees and power lines will be most significant cross the Niagara Escarpment region and through the west of the GTA.”
Farnell said wind is expected to become a factor, with gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour a possibility, which could lead to additional tree damage and power outages.
Thunderstorms are likely in the forecast later Sunday night once the ice pellets and freezing rain turn into “heavy rain.”
The main concern, Farnell said, is Monday when “the big melt” will be underway. With temperatures getting warmer, the meteorologist said he is concerned about river flooding, as well as street flooding with sewers and drains clogged with ice and snow.
The Toronto and Regional Conservation Authority is also warning that some creeks and rivers could flood by late Sunday due to the heavy rain.
Farnell warns motorist to give themselves plenty of time to get to work Monday morning.
List of institutions closed:
The Toronto Zoo (closed Sunday)
Centennial College (closed on Sunday)
Humber College (closed on Sunday)
McMaster University (set to reopen at 1 p.m. on Sunday)
Mohawk College (set to remain closed through Sunday)
Seneca College (classes cancelled on Sunday)
Sheridan College (closed on Sunday)
Wilfrid Laurier University (closed on Sunday)
Brock University (closed until noon on Sunday)
The University of Toronto Scarborough campus (closed on Sunday)
The Toronto Blue Jays game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field has been cancelled due to weather. Their game Saturday was also postponed after a lengthy rain delay.
— With files from Nick Westoll and The Canada Press
