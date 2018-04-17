CN Tower reopens after falling ice damages Rogers Centre

The CN Tower has reopened to the public a day after chunks of ice fell to the ground and even damaged the Rogers Centre’s roof, causing the cancellation of Monday night’s baseball game.

Toronto police said experts have completed an assessment of the tower and no longer feel there is a safety concern.

The area surrounding the Toronto landmark was blocked off to pedestrian traffic on Monday due to falling ice that tore a hole through the roof of the Rogers Centre.

The Toronto Blue Jays were supposed to face the Kansas City Royals Monday night, but the game was cancelled and rescheduled as a double-header on Tuesday.

Police said no injuries were reported and the area surrounding the Rogers Centre, including the pedestrian bridge at John Street, is now open to the public again.

The falling ice was a result of the weekend ice storm, which blanketed parts of southern Ontario with freezing rain and ice pellets.

The #CNTower will re-open today at 9 am / La #TourCN ré-ouvrira aujourd’hui à 9h — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) April 17, 2018