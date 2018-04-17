Arrest made in October 2016 shooting in Peterborough

Peterborough police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in October 2016.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2016, police responded to a shooting in the area of Bethune and McDonnel streets.

During the incident, a man sustained non-life threatening injuries, was taken hospital, and was later released. Police say the investigation continued.

“In the fall of 2017, an authorization to intercept private communication was granted to advance the investigation,” police said. That helped lead police to a suspect.

”READ ”Gerald

On Monday, police say the accused, who is currently in custody on other charges, was brought to court in Peterborough on a judge’s order, where his new charges were read.

Dylan Patrick Hamre, 27, of no fixed address, is charged with the following:

• Aggravated assault

• Firearm – Use while committing offence

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Discharge firearm with intent

• Four counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Hamre remains in custody.

“This investigation is now concluded,” police said.