Energy shippers trepidatious about Alberta plan to control oil and gas exports

Oil shippers are reacting with trepidation to legislation the Alberta NDP has introduced that would give the government power to restrict energy exports from the province.

Canadian Energy Pipeline Association president Chris Bloomer says he understands why the government is going ahead with the plan, but is concerned about the potential longer-term consequences of the bill.

He says the association hopes the measures will not need to be implemented and that a resolution will be found on the impasse with British Columbia over development of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline.

Parkland Fuel spokeswoman Annie Cuerrier says that any action that restricts the supply of oil to British Columbia would be negative for the economies of both B.C. and Alberta.

She says the company won’t speculate on any government action, but will work to ensure it can continue to supply refinery customers throughout the region.

The legislation the NDP has introduced would give the Alberta energy minister power to direct truckers, pipeline companies and rail operators on how much product could be shipped and when.

Violators would face fines of up to $1 million a day for individuals and $10 million a day for corporations.