Lethbridge police confirm shots fired at west-side home Sunday night

A 32-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a targeted incident where several shots were fired at a west-side home Sunday night.

Charges are pending against a 32-y/o man in connection with a targeted incident where several shots were fired at a west side home Sunday night. Four people escaped the home safely. The suspect remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing #yql https://t.co/YQUbpGqpBR — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) April 16, 2018

In a statement released Monday morning, LPS say they responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had fired several rounds into a home along Heritage Boulevard.

Police say frontline officers responded along with members of the tactical team. Four people escaped from the home and the area was cordoned off as police attempted to determine the whereabouts of the suspect. Police say members of the tactical team entered and searched the residence but the suspect was not located.

Around 1:45 a.m., members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team located the suspect in a vehicle in Granum. Police say the suspect refused to surrender and was trying to re-enter the vehicle when he was taken to the ground by officers. He remains in custody.

Police, along with tactical team members, first entered a home in the 100 block of Heritage Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after advising the public on Twitter to avoid the area.

The block was closed off to traffic while the search was conducted. Police later tweeted the “subject was not located” and “no one was injured.”

A 32-year old male was arrested near Granum in connection with a high risk incident that started earlier in the night. Police have cleared the scene at Dalhousie Court & the public can return to the area. Police thank residents for their cooperation. #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) April 16, 2018

A motorcade of police vehicles, along with a heavy-armour vehicle, then left the scene and moved about three kilometres south, where police surrounded a property on Dalhousie Court. Lethbridge police were not giving details about the nature of the “high-risk incidents” but confirmed reports of an active shooter in the city were false.

In a tweet, police asked the public to be cautious about what information they were sharing, saying “please stop spreading false information.”

Please be advised posts from members of the public referring to a high risk incident along Heritage Blvd as an “active shooter” are incorrect. Please stop spreading false information. #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) April 16, 2018

The investigation is ongoing and police say this incident was a targeted crime and the parties involved are known to one another.

More information will be provided as the investigation progresses and charges are sworn.

— With files from Nathan Taylor and Jodi Hughes, Global News