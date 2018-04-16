Lethbridge police dealing with a “high-risk incident” Sunday night
The Lethbridge police service has confirmed they are dealing with a high-risk situation Sunday night.
An official told Global News at 10:49 p.m. they are on scene along the 100 block of Heritage Blvd and said the public should avoid the area.
A tweet from 10:25 p.m. also had that information.
In a tweet less than 30 minutes later, police asked the public to be cautious about what information they are sharing, saying reports of an “active shooter” were incorrect.
No other details were shared.
