Lethbridge police dealing with a “high-risk incident” Sunday night

The Lethbridge police service has confirmed they are dealing with a high-risk situation Sunday night.

An official told Global News at 10:49 p.m. they are on scene along the 100 block of Heritage Blvd and said the public should avoid the area.

A tweet from 10:25 p.m. also had that information.

Police are on scene at a high risk incident along the 100 block of Heritage Blvd. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area. #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) April 16, 2018

In a tweet less than 30 minutes later, police asked the public to be cautious about what information they are sharing, saying reports of an “active shooter” were incorrect.

No other details were shared.

Please be advised posts from members of the public referring to a high risk incident along Heritage Blvd as an “active shooter” are incorrect. Please stop spreading false information. #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) April 16, 2018

Global Lethbridge has a crew on the way and will update once information becomes available.

