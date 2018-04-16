Halifax law firm looking into possible class action over N.S. data breach

A Nova Scotia law firm is looking into a possible class action lawsuit in the wake of an online breach that affected 7,000 sensitive documents on a provincial government website.

Information, including social insurance numbers, birth dates and personal addresses, was inappropriately accessed when the province’s freedom of information (FOI) portal was breached between March 3 and 5.

READ MORE: Halifax police make arrest after Nova Scotia FOI website breached, personal information exposed

It’s estimated 250 of the documents contained highly-sensitive personal information.

The public was made aware of the breach nearly a week after the problem was first noticed by a provincial employee.

WATCH: Nova Scotia FOI website breached, personal information exposed

On Monday, Wagners law firm in Halifax announced it is investigating a possible class action for people who had their information breached. The firm is asking those, who reside in Nova Scotia and who have been informed or who are concerned that their information was accessed, to contact the law firm.

“It’s very concerning that highly sensitive information was compromised and accessed so readily, and that on top of that, the government delayed informing the public, and those whose information was accessed, of the breach,” said Ray Wagner in a news release.

READ MORE: N.S. opposition ‘strongly considering’ calling for minister’s resignation over information breach

Halifax Regional Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with a seldom-laid charge, unauthorized use of a computer. The province’s privacy commissioner is also investigating the incident.

Last Friday, Nova Scotia’s opposition Tories called for the resignation of Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab over the breach, but the demand was swiftly rejected by the premier.

With a file from The Canadian Press

Follow @RebeccaLau