Nova Scotia freedom of information website breached, personal information exposed

The government of Nova Scotia says the province’s freedom of information website was breached in March and the personal information of some people — including social insurance numbers, birth dates and personal addresses — has been accessed.

The government says it is in the process of reaching out to people whose data may have been accessed and informing them of the breach. However, the province says that no financial information is at risk.

Questions about a possible data breach began circulating earlier this week after the government-run website was taken offline for more than a week due to “unscheduled maintenance.”

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Patricia Arab, apologized, saying she couldn’t inform media due to an ongoing investigation by Halifax Regional Police (HRP) into the breach.

“A breach is unacceptable. We will do better,” said Arab. “HRP must do their job and we will do ours.”

The province says they were informed on April 5 by a provincial employee after they were able to inadvertently access documents through the portal.

This prompted the department of internal services to contact their partner, Unisys, and take the website offline as they investigated.

On April 6, Unisys informed the province that between March 3 and March 5 more than 7,000 documents were accessed and downloaded by a “non-authorized person.”

The province says that 250 of the documents contain highly sensitive personal information such as birth dates, addresses and social insurance numbers.

Nearly 24 hours later, the province informed Halifax police of the breach, who began their investigation. The province’s privacy and information commissioner has also been informed of the breach.

Police say that on Wednesday morning, they executed a search warrant at an address in Halifax and took a person into custody.

HRP says the investigation ongoing and charges have yet to be laid.