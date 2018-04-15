Recipe: Mushroom campanelle

Chef Joseph Thomas of Seasons in the Park prepares mushroom Campanelle

Ingredients

1 ½ cups mixed mushrooms (oyster, shiitake, cremini, button)

3 tbsp. black mission figs

3 tbsp. walnuts (crushed)

1 cup baby arugula

3 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

3 cloves shallots (Finely Chopped)

1 ½ cups cooked campanelle pasta

1 cup 36% whipping cream

½ cup white wine

1 tbsp. truffle oil

2 oz. butter

¼ cup canola/olive oil

4 pinches micro greens

Salt & pepper to taste

Method

1. Heat a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add canola oil and sauté mushrooms until tender.

2. Add shallots and garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes, do not let the garlic or shallots turn dark in colour.

3. Add figs and walnuts and cook for 1–2 minutes. Deglaze with the white wine and reduce by half to cook off the alcohol 3-4 minutes

4. Add butter and whipping cream and reduce until thick.

5. Add cooked campanelle pasta and toss with arugula until tilted. Add salt to taste, if needed.

6. Plate and garnish with micro greens.

7. Serve immediately and enjoy.