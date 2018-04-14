Calgary police looking for missing 9-year-old girl last seen at McDonald’s      

Calgary police have issued a release after a 9-year-old girl went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, Ciara Wolffear was last seen at the McDonald’s in the 1900 block of 68 Street N.E. around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

At 7:50 p.m. police shared her picture.

Wolffear was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, dark-coloured pants and a two-toned baseball cap. Police said she currently has blonde bangs.

A CCTV photo with Ciara at the McDonald’s was sent out, as well as a photo of the girl from a year ago.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.