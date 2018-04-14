Missing Child
April 14, 2018 10:24 pm
Updated: April 14, 2018 10:29 pm

Calgary police looking for missing 9-year-old girl last seen at McDonald’s      

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Calgary police are looking for a young girl, seen in this CCTV photo Saturday afternoon.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police have issued a release after a 9-year-old girl went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, Ciara Wolffear was last seen at the McDonald’s in the 1900 block of 68 Street N.E. around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

At 7:50 p.m. police shared her picture.

Wolffear was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, dark-coloured pants and a two-toned baseball cap. Police said she currently has blonde bangs.

A CCTV photo with Ciara at the McDonald’s was sent out, as well as a photo of the girl from a year ago.

Police say Ciara Wolffear is missing. This photo of her is from 2017.

Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Ciara Wolffear
Ciara Wolffear missing
Missing Child
Missing Girl
Missing Girl in Calgary
Missing Persons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News