Lifestyle
April 14, 2018 1:25 pm
Updated: April 14, 2018 1:28 pm

Huge crowds expected for 2018 Vancouver Vaisakhi parade

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Nearly half a million people gather to celebrate Vaisakhi, and with them comes a lot of waste. But two Surrey brothers are trying to change that. As John Hua reports, they are trying to make the event Styrofoam-free.

A A

Thousands are expected to line the streets in south Vancouver on Saturday for the annual Vaisakhi parade.

The centuries-old harvest festival is one of the most important times of the year for the Sikh community, with those in attendance enjoying free food and drink in keeping with religious teachings.

READ MORE: UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar knocking down barriers by wearing turban as he enters octagon

The parade gets going at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Several streets will be closed to traffic during the parade.

READ MORE: Surrey’s Vaisakhi Day Parade draws record 400,000 people, say organizers

The parade route begins on Ross Street, heads west on Southwest Marine Drive to Main Street. It will continue on to East 49th Avenue, then to Fraser Street before ending back at the Ross Street Sikh Temple.

Here is the 2018 Vancouver Vaisakhi parade route:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Vaisakhi parade
Vaisakhi Parade 2018
Vaisakhi Parade 2018 parade route
Vaisakhi Parade 2018 road closures
Vaisakhi Parade 2018 Vancouver road closures
Vaisakhi Parade Vancouver 2018
Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News