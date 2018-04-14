Huge crowds expected for 2018 Vancouver Vaisakhi parade

Thousands are expected to line the streets in south Vancouver on Saturday for the annual Vaisakhi parade.

The centuries-old harvest festival is one of the most important times of the year for the Sikh community, with those in attendance enjoying free food and drink in keeping with religious teachings.

The parade gets going at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Several streets will be closed to traffic during the parade.

The parade route begins on Ross Street, heads west on Southwest Marine Drive to Main Street. It will continue on to East 49th Avenue, then to Fraser Street before ending back at the Ross Street Sikh Temple.

Here is the 2018 Vancouver Vaisakhi parade route: