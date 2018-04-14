Celebration of life for Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet to be held Saturday

A community celebration of life will take place on Saturday afternoon for Logan Boulet, one of the 16 victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last week.

The memorial will begin at 1 p.m. at Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge.

Last Friday, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Club was travelling to a game in Nipawin, Sask. when their bus collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection near Tisdale.

Rushed to hospital following the crash, Boulet was taken off life support overnight last Saturday, and his organs were donated to six people in need.

His family says the 21-year-old had just recently signed his donor card, something he’d wanted to do as soon as he became eligible after his birthday in March.

In the day’s following Boulet’s death, his story resulted in a surge of Canadians signing up to become organ donors.

“It’s called the Logan Boulet effect….we just found that out as we came home,” said Logan’s father, Toby Boulet, during an interview on Tuesday.

“And to have it called the Logan Boulet effect on the increase of people registering for donor, organ donor, transplant donors….is…it makes your heart warm.

“But we didn’t want Logan to be the Logan Boulet effect…we have to remember that we didn’t want this to happen.” Boulet said.

Boulet’s memorial is one of many that will be taking place across western Canada in the coming days as family, friends and communities look for closure in the bus crash tragedy.

Memorial donations in Logan Boulet’s name can be made to Lethbridge and Taber Kidsport.

–Files from Global News’ Matt Battochio