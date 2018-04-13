Humboldt florist receives orders from around the globe after Humboldt Broncos tragedy

The only florist shop in a grieving Saskatchewan community said it’s receiving orders from around the world to send flowers to anyone and everyone affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Ruth Brinkman, who works at Humboldt Florist, said staff have been busy taking orders since word first broke that a transport truck and the junior hockey team’s bus had collided.

Brinkman said calls have been coming in from everywhere, including “lots from the U.S.A. and even from Australia.”

The death toll has reached 16 and several other people are still in hospital.

Brinkman says the florist has received support and offers of help from flower shops across Saskatchewan.

She says Humboldt residents have brought in coffee and treats and offered their services as the business works around the clock to fill what it estimates to be hundreds of orders.