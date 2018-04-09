Humboldt Broncos receive support from Oilers, Flames, Blue Jays and many others

The Humboldt Broncos are getting support from sports teams not only in Canada but many countries around the world.

A professional hockey team in Germany tweeted on Sunday it was donating 10,000 euros from their game revenues to support the Broncos’ youth hockey program.

Our sincere condolences go to the @HumboldtBroncos. We are donating € 10,000 of today's game revenues to support their youth hockey program. Nach dem schrecklichen Unfall unterstützen wir den Eishockey-Nachwuchs der Humboldt Broncos mit einer Spende von 10.000€. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/9DAbkg23pB — Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers (@Ice_Tigers) April 8, 2018

READ MORE: Body in Humboldt Broncos crash misidentified

On Monday, a Facebook video was posted of the Ukrainian men’s national hockey team placing flowers outside the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine in honour of those who lost their lives in the collision.

READ MORE: Here are the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

A moment of silence was held before two games over the weekend at the 2018 IIH Ice Hockey U18 World Championship Division II Group A in Latvia.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the tragic accident involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. The international ice hockey community extends its sincerest condolences to the families and friends of those involved,” IIHF president René Fasel said.

A little closer to home, several Major League Baseball teams have expressed their support, including the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays have made pitcher Marcus Stroman’s game-worn hat honouring Humboldt available for auction until April with all proceeds going to the Broncos.

.@MStrooo6's game-worn hat honouring Humboldt will be available for auction until April 15th at 8 pm ET. All proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Humboldt Broncos: https://t.co/t7O2UAnFHX pic.twitter.com/is8wUUo5Kb — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 9, 2018

READ MORE: Powerful photos show a grieving Humboldt as a nation mourns horrific tragedy

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers held moments of silence before their games over the weekend for the victims of the crash.

Before tonight’s game, we held a moment of silence for members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who were involved in a fatal bus accident yesterday evening. 🇨🇦 #PrayersForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/pRPistt0mE — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 7, 2018

The video boards went dark at Fenway yesterday as the Red Sox observed a moment of silence for the victims of the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos #PrayforHumbodlt pic.twitter.com/wHyHa4L2xH — kathryn riley (@k__h__r) April 8, 2018

READ MORE: NHL players, coaches ‘devastated’ by news of Humboldt bus crash

An outpouring of support has come in from NHL organizations and players.

Humboldt, we're all playing for you tonight. pic.twitter.com/YJoRsBvscs — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 8, 2018

On Sunday, Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan and Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan went to Saskatoon to meet with those recovering in hospital from the collision.