Animal cruelty charges laid after pigeons shot with pellet gun in Pictou

A man and a woman are facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting pigeons with a pellet gun in Pictou, N.S.

Pictou RCMP say they responded to a complaint on Thursday of two people who had a rifle in their vehicle on Depot Street.

READ MORE: Halifax police say man and woman face charges after drug search

“Police responded and encountered a man and a woman who were reported by witnesses to be shooting pigeons with a rifle,” the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Officers later determined the weapon was a pellet gun. The pair was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: Halifax police officer charged with assault after SiRT investigation

A 28-year-old man from Scotch Hill and a 44-year-old woman from Pictou are facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on June 6.