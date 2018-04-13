Crime
Animal cruelty charges laid after pigeons shot with pellet gun in Pictou

Two people are facing charges after pigeons were shot with a pellet gun in Pictou, N.S., on Thursday.

A man and a woman are facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting pigeons with a pellet gun in Pictou, N.S.

Pictou RCMP say they responded to a complaint on Thursday of two people who had a rifle in their vehicle on Depot Street.

“Police responded and encountered a man and a woman who were reported by witnesses to be shooting pigeons with a rifle,” the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Officers later determined the weapon was a pellet gun. The pair was arrested at the scene.

A 28-year-old man from Scotch Hill and a 44-year-old woman from Pictou are facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on June 6.

Global News